Private Hospitals Forced to Treat Non-Paying Patients In Emergencies: Zimbabwe New Health Bill

No refusal: Zimbabwe’s new health bill forces private hospitals to treat non-paying patients

Zimbabwe’s new Health Bill will force private hospitals to admit and stabilise emergency patients for at least 48 hours — even if they cannot pay — under sweeping reforms aimed at aligning medical services with the constitution.

New Bill To Guarantee Emergency Care

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi presented the Medical Services Amendment Bill in Parliament on Tuesday, declaring that no Zimbabwean should be turned away in a life-threatening situation.

“This Bill is a testament to our commitment ensuring that every citizen and permanent resident of our nation has access to essential health services,” he said.

“Perhaps one of the most impactful provisions is the new section 12(a)… which prohibits the refusal of emergency medical treatment by private health institutions… Private institutions [must] admit patients suffering from life-threatening conditions for a period of not less than 48 hours for stabilisation, even if they cannot afford treatment.”

The state may enter into cost-recovery agreements with the private hospitals.

Doctors Warn Of Collapse

Medical professionals have raised red flags over the sustainability of the move.

A senior physician quoted by ZimLive said:

“If this law passes, private hospitals will be overwhelmed. Food, medicines and oxygen will run out. Staff will not cope. The government should first fix the public hospitals before placing that burden on the private sector.”

Some doctors have suggested the public system should be brought up to private sector standards instead of forcing private facilities to subsidise care.

Government To Regulate Fees

Another major clause in the Bill gives the Health Minister powers to set maximum charges for services at private hospitals.

“The amendment repeals the proviso that exempted fees charged before a fixed date,” said Minister Ziyambi.

“Fees and charges at private institutions… will be subject to prescribed maximums and percentage increases unless approved by the minister.”

The reforms will also:

Criminalise preventing a child from receiving necessary treatment

Oblige health institutions to treat prisoners at state expense

Empower the minister to create targeted healthcare programmes for vulnerable groups

“Health Care Is A Right”

Ziyambi said the Bill is about “ensuring that health care is not a privilege but accessible to all.”

“This legislation ensures access to treatment is based on human dignity rather than financial means. It represents our commitment to fulfilling constitutional health rights for all Zimbabweans,” he told Parliament.

The Bill aligns with Section 76(3) of Zimbabwe’s Constitution, which guarantees emergency care regardless of one’s ability to pay.

It also proposes a National Consultative Health Forum to increase public participation in healthcare policymaking.

The legislation now awaits further parliamentary debate and presidential assent.