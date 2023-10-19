PRIVATE MILLERS MONITORING OFFLOADING AND SALE OF ZNS MEALIE-MEAL TO ASCERTAIN IMPACT IT WILL HAVE ON THEM

The Millers’ Association of Zambia-MAZ- says it is closely monitoring the offloading and sale of the Zambia National Service Eagles’ mealie meal brand on the market to ascertain the impact it will have on private millers.

Association President Andrew Chintala says this will help members to work on modalities that will ensure they are not disadvantaged by the supply of the ZNS mealie meal on the market.

Mr. Chintala says the issue of ensuring that private millers are not disadvantaged is already receiving active attention from not only the association but government, resulting from the decision to allow ZNS offload cheap mealie meal to all shoprite outlets.

He says the association is currently in talks with the government to ensure that mealie meal prices are stabilized and is positive that the talks will yield results that will stabilize prices.

PHOENIX NEWS