 MATTERS ARISING | Pro-Bill 7 Voices Drown Out Oasis Forum as Technical Committee Submits Report





December 1st delivered a dramatic reset. For the first time since the Bill 7 debate intensified, Zambians watched a full, open livestream of a constitutional amendment solidarity submissions at State House. This stood in sharp contrast to the Oasis Forum meeting held behind closed doors on Friday, which continues to fuel opposition questions: Why was one process visible and the other concealed?





The optics now matter as much as the substance.



First, the State House session brought a broad cast of actors rarely seen on the same platform. A consortium of eight CSOs led by Solomon Ngoma of AIPAC arrived with written solidarity submissions. Each speaker repeated one central claim: the Technical Committee received thousands of citizen submissions and the idea that the process lacks consultation “cannot stand on evidence.”





This was a deliberate rebuttal to Oasis Forum’s insistence that the reform lacks legitimacy.



Second, the meeting showed a clear pushback against the perception that Oasis Forum is the default gatekeeper of public sentiment. Ngoma sharpened this point when he said, “In civil society, there is no bigger brother. No organisation is more Zambian than another.”





That line has since gained traction in pro-Bill 7 spaces, especially among groups that feel historically overshadowed by the Catholic-dominated bloc.





Third, the church dimension has now shifted. While the Oasis Forum rallied some catholic clergy in black at Friday’s prayer meeting, other church groups are emerging in the opposite lane. Several pastors, including Adventist clergy highlighted by state media, have endorsed the reform process and publicly questioned the idea that the Catholic voice is the only moral compass. Their argument is simple: “No church is more Zambian than another.”





This theological counterweight is reshaping the narrative.



Fourth, President Hichilema used the livestream to his advantage. He struck conciliatory tones, telling attendees that the Constitution “belongs to the people” and that the goal is to “address long-standing gaps and enhance equity.”





He contrasted dialogue with protest, saying, “Peaceful protest is a right, but sustained dialogue offers greater opportunity for consensus.” Without naming anyone, the message was aimed at the Friday rally.





Fifth, the submissions pointed to a growing divide in civil society. While Oasis Forum claims illegality and rushed timelines, the pro-Bill 7 groups insisted that they attended every provincial consultation, made formal submissions, and participated in the process Oasis Forum now rejects.





As Arthur Muyunda of SACCORD said, “It is surprising to hear that the process is illegitimate from groups that refused to engage yet had representatives on the committee.”





Sixth, the government treated these solidarity submissions as a counter-mandate. Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said the meeting “demonstrates that Zambians have agreed on the need to amend the Constitution.”





He also confirmed that the President will “continue engaging all stakeholders,” signalling a widening circle beyond the Friday bloc.



Seventh, the Technical Committee officially handed its report to the President on the same day. This timing was strategic. By receiving the report in full public view, the administration sent a message: the process is now moving to the next stage.





Opposition actors quickly noted that only the pro-reform meeting was livestreamed, calling it “selective transparency,” but the government is yet to respond.



Eighth, the political undertone was unmistakable. Friday’s prayer rally drew mostly former cabinet ministers, opposition aspirants, and senior PF figures. Their presence convinced many viewers that the gathering leaned elite and partisan.





The State House meeting, on the other hand, featured groups branding themselves as grassroots CSOs, creating the impression that the reform now enjoys broader support outside urban elites.





Ninth, the collision between these two narratives has intensified. Oasis Forum says the process is “illegal,” “stage-managed,” and “restricted.” The government says the Forum approached dialogue with “fixed positions” and “no alternative proposals.”





Supporters of Bill 7 have also questioned why a group claiming to speak for the nation failed to identify even one clause it is willing to negotiate.



Tenth, Zambia is now in a constitutional showdown shaped by optics, rival churches, competing civil society blocs, and the strategic use of visibility.





Monday’s livestream was not simply a meeting. It was a recalibration. A message from State House that the reform will proceed with or without the Friday coalition.





As Zambia waits for Parliament to reconvene, the field is no longer Oasis Forum versus the State.



It is a contest between two legitimacy claims, one rooted in elite activism and the other in widening civic visibility.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu