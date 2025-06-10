Produce “Why Me”- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Produce “Why Me”



State House rogue media led by Koswe and affiliated media such as CIC and Kalemba, have in the last few days been giving detailed accounts of how Francis Kapwepwe also known as “Why Me”, was lured and abducted from Harare or Chirundu last week and how the Zambia Police have his phones and how he is confessing about his sponsors.





The notorious team from Zambia Police Service Headquarters Criminal Investigations Department is said to have abducted Why Me last week.



But in interview with Mufken Radio Station, Zambia Police Service Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga has expressed ignorance about the operation or the capture of Why Me.





This is after information emerged that Why Me may have died after succumbing to serious inquires arising from beatings and extensive torture.





Those that live with Why Me in Harare Confirmed the abduction and that international and diplomatic procedures for his extradition were not followed. This was yet another abduction like they attempted to extradite former Petauke Central Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Jay Banda from Harare.





This matter is so serious that it’s imperative that the Zambia Police comes out clean, makes full disclosure and produces Why Me.



Remember the biggest crime is usually, not the actual crime, but the subsequent cover up…they say don’t move the bodies from the crime scene.





Whatever case the Zambia Police are investigating against Why Me, they have no right to torture him or take his life.





Further tt’s not the official duty of Mr. Rae Hamoonga to participate in a cover-up or shield or distance the officers involved in the operation that could have turned into a criminal undertaking.