Prof  Clive Chirwa expresses openness to serve as advisor to HH on technological matters

Prof Chirwa expresses openness to serve as advisor to HH on technological matters





By Chinoy Chipulu



Zambia’s renowned engineer Professor Clive Chirwa says it is embarrassing for the country to be borrowing from other countries when it has plenty of natural resources that are being taken away by foreigners.





And Prof Chirwa says he’s ready to serve as an advisor to President Hakainde Hichilema in order to bring direct information about technologies to the head of state, stressing that the government needed an engineer general advisor (GEGA) at State House.





