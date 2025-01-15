Professional Associations Becoming Closed Shops, Hindering Innovations and Business



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;



The legislation of professional association and bodies,designed to recognise proffesionals and bring regulation to an industry, while welcome, seems to have brought unwanted outcome, degenerated into the outlawing of their businness against the informal sector.





Recently the Zambia Institute of Estate Agents (ZIEA) the only governing body that certifies real estate agents in Zambia, using the clauses in the law, rounded up and locked unregistered and informal estate agents.



Upto 40 persons had their offices raided by armed police officers paid by ZIEA, were locked up and they were treated like criminals and armed robberers. The industry seems to have been taken up by poweful foreign estate agent companies taking away business from the small and informal agent that has always thrived. This is not to excuse the fraudulent activities that invaded the space.





And now we have a case of two entrepreneurs, Dr. Brenda Bukowa and Dr. Sam Sichilalu, who set up a construction company, Builders Village, to build homes, and employed professional architects, bricklayers, builders, roofers, and workers to deliver on this business goal.⁶⁶





The Zambia Institute of Architects ( ZIA), immediately clamped down on the company and began to prosecute it that it was doing illegal business.



This is the third case ive heard. There is a famous Lusaka “architect”, who delivers on some of the most beautiful designs of homes in Lusaka. He has done and constructed houses as a business his whole life but he is not a professional architect. It seem their law has refused to recognise such persons and ZIA has been hunting him down.





I guess all the Zulus, Jeres and Lungus building those houses in townships will be next!



This is one of the reasons that journalists and media personnel, have resisted for years, to establish a legislated regulatory body, fearing that it will be used to clamp down on freedom of expression and freedom of the press.





They have sought, as is in many countries, a self-regulation mechanism that is NOT state driven or legislated.



I recently saw a similar debate that Government broke the law when it employed new public relations officers, who, apparently, were not members of the Zambia Institute of Public Relations and Communication.





So while the Law Association of Zambia is a shining example of legislsted ptofessional association and regulatory body for professionals, ZIEA and ZIA, appear to be bad examples of professional associations, using their legislated position, to close out of the market, innovations and business initiatives, and fail to embrace the informal sector.





I noticed in South Africa, that law firms, hospitals, newspapers and television stations are owned NOT by the particular professionals, but by business entities!





They are run as businesses,employing professionals in those particular business, hence they thrive, they succeed or fail as businesses!



Time to rethink the approach of professional associations!



Below is the statement from Builders’ Village



BUILDERS VILLAGE LIIMITED REACHES A CONCLUSION IN ZIA CASE



Lusaka, 14 January 2025 – Builders Village Limited has reached a conclusion to an eight (8) months impasse between the Zambia Institute of Architects (ZIA) and the company; a fully registered construction services provider.





Following failed deliberations through the unwillingness of ZIA Council to resolve the matter administratively opting for a settlement of the matter in the courts of law, the company confirms that a fine of eight thousand five hundred kwacha (per director) has been paid.



Builders Village Limited is a registered construction company committed to serving Zambians with the possibility to own property in Zambia, – locally and abroad. The company is committed to working and supporting the development agenda of Zambia, through job creation and a commitment to a contribution of state-of-art infrastructural development.





Over the years, the company has grown owing its success to the cordial partnerships and collaborations with various industry players. This growth has seen the company attain a national and regional status.





Builders Village, a Zambian wholly owned company remains committed to adhering to all regulations and ensuring compliance in all operations. The public is assured of a continued professional delivery of services. To this effect, the company has taken necessary steps to addressing the misunderstanding by partnering with verified architectural firms in accordance with the settlement conditions.



Builders Village Limited stands committed and is open for further negotiations and deliberations on a road map of collaboration with ZIA.





Issued By;

Ms. Deborah Mutonyi

Marketing Manager.

Builders Village Limited.

Call/WhatsApp: 0978385912/0768915194

Email: info@buildersvillage.net

Website: www.BuildersVillage.net





*About Builders Village Limited*

Builders Village Limited is a Zambian wholly owned and run property development and construction company specialised in both residential and commercial property development. The company established in 2017 prides itself in being the market leader in the construction sector. Our clients span from various sectors both public and private.



ENDS…