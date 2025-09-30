PROFESSOR JONES KASONSO’S ENDLESS CONDEMNATION QUESTIONED





By Chilufya Kasonde



Professor Jones Kasonso, a Zambian academic based in the United States, has in recent times positioned himself as one of the most outspoken critics of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND). From the comfort of his chair abroad, he has persistently condemned nearly every decision and policy made by the government, presenting himself as an ever-ready commentator on Zambia’s economic and social challenges.





While criticism is an important part of democracy, Kasonso has been accused of taking it too far, reducing himself to an “armchair critic” who has offered little in terms of tangible solutions. Instead of engaging constructively, his voice has largely been one of condemnation—claiming that Zambia’s economy is collapsing and that the people are suffering under the current administration.





Yet, some observers argue that if Professor Kasonso truly believes he is wise enough to steer the nation, then the most patriotic step would be to return home, roll up his sleeves, and contest the presidency. Others say he could channel his intellect into academia by serving as a lecturer at one of Zambia’s universities, shaping the next generation of leaders, or even invest his efforts into farming to contribute to the nation’s food basket.





Critics also argue that Kasonso, like many other Zambians in the diaspora, has fallen into the trap of political grandstanding while painting Zambia in a negative light before the international community. This, they say, amounts to a form of unpatriotism—condemning one’s country without offering practical contributions to its progress.





From the United States, where he reportedly enjoys the benefits of a developed economy, Kasonso continues to speak of Zambia’s hardships, seemingly disconnected from the day-to-day struggles of ordinary citizens back home. For many, this raises the question: is he truly concerned about the plight of the Zambian people, or is he simply playing to the gallery of discontent?





The truth is that Zambians are indeed facing economic challenges, and every voice matters in shaping solutions. But for those in the diaspora, patriotism demands more than just words—it calls for action. If Professor Kasonso truly wants to help, let him offer concrete solutions, come back home, and be part of the remedy rather than dwelling on criticism.





As some have rightly put it: Zambia needs problem-solvers, not just armchair commentators.