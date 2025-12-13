PROFESSOR KASONSO’S OUTBURST EXPOSES HIS OWN CREDIBILITY CRISIS



Professor Jones K. Kasonso’s recent claim that “HH is too boring to be President again” is not only a shallow political jab, it is a loud confirmation of how far he has drifted from the standards expected of an academic, a cleric, and a public commentator.





Instead of offering substance, Professor Kasonso has chosen to engage in cheap insults and theatrical tantrums. This pattern of behaviour has rightly attracted criticism from the public, who have noted his growing tendency to substitute anger for analysis and provocation for intellect. For a man carrying multiple honorific titles, his conduct has become a study in contradiction.





Calling a sitting President “boring” is not political commentary. It is a sign of intellectual bankruptcy. If the best contribution a Professor can make to national debate is playground-level mockery, then he has voluntarily removed himself from the ranks of serious thinkers.





Zambia deserves thoughtful debate, not noisy sideshows. Leadership is judged by delivery, policy, and national stability, not by whether it entertains Professor Kasonso’s personal appetite for drama.





If the Professor insists on inserting himself into political discourse, he should do so with arguments, not insults. Until then, his outbursts will continue to reflect only one thing: a collapsing credibility he is desperately trying to mask with noise.-IN