PROLONGED KEEPING OF ECL BODY, CHALLENGES WE ARE SLOWLY GETTING INTO – MARK SIMUUWE



1. There’s a likely push to have the body belong to the state or council if someone dies.





2. No one in the country can keep a dead body in their home.



3. Under international law, the remains of a foreign national who dies abroad must be repatriated to their original country, or the foreign country can bury the body.





4. Keeping the body for too long is a health hazard to everyone, including family members.



5. It may decompose, leading to a possible ban on body viewing and restrictions on last respects, as embalming may have limitations.





6. Flying the body may violate international aviation rules, resulting in an inappropriate packaging that doesn’t fit a former head of state. Military aircrafts or the South African Military may be involved, as seen when President Mwanawasa’s remains were returned home using French military aircraft.





7. Our government must finance the repatriation of the remains and provide a state and military funeral, which they’ve done.





8. We should appeal to the family members to keep away politicians like Makebi, Lubinda, and Nakacinda who have political goals to achieve, as this would help the family bury their beloved one with dignity.





9. We should also appeal to the agrieved that there’s hope beyond the grave for those who believe in Jesus, as life must continue.





We must acknowledge that the government and President have fulfilled their responsibilities during the funeral. Now, it’s time for the country to move on, but we must continue to appeal to the family to allow the passing phase to occur.





As we move forward, citizens will resume their daily activities. This may lead to a situation where the body arrives, and nothing seems to have happened, which is not good for a former head of state.





The agrieved opposition members may break laws, as observed online, which could result in massive arrests. We can avoid this by uniting as the President Hakainde Hichilema has guided, and appealing to the family to allow the state to handle the funeral in consultation.





Laws are still active, and the continued situation has caused some citizens to break laws, resulting in their individual accountability without assistance.