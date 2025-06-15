Bishop Faith E Chellah on 13th June, 2025 wrote….



PROPHECY OVER THE LATE PRESIDENT EDGAR’S BURIAL



I see love prevail at last .I see love prevail at last over this impasse that the Nation experienced.



1. There will be reconciliation in a way we v never experienced as a Nation.

2. The opposition political parties will come out strong as ONE. No need to worry Zambia as God has heard your prayers.

3. I see a day of prayer and fasting set to pray for peace, love and reconciliation. This,the church mother bodies will lead





4. I see a New Zambia born , like KK said and wanted it one Zambia one Nation

5. President HH of Zambia will attend this funeral whether he likes it or not as God who have moved on the hearts of the Lungu Family and thanks to God for that prayerful and forgiving Mother of the Nation Esther LUNGU and God will use Hon Tasila Lungu and Hon . Given Lubinda ,this time in a mighty and different way as God is testing them.



6.love and peace will prevail at last .hatred ,unforgiveness ,divisions s will not find a place in Zambia, I see a mighty reconciliation as God has already released 7 Angels , including Michael and Gabriel over Zambia , it’s because of that declaration of Zambia being a Christian Nation by Dr . chiluba FJT of blessed memory. This funeral and confusion is working out something behind the scenes as far as God is concerned. Love and peace will prevail at last. I’m for love and peace.what of you?



7. I also see mighty youths of like mind , those of peace,love and patriots rise out of this, they will come and TAkE OVER Zambia but in peace and through right electoral channels,they will replace old old leaders/ politicians with recycled minds of hatred , vengefulness traits , we don’t want that in Zambia, after this burial of this great man , Zambia is taking a different shape.

may he continue to rest in peace, indeed he was a great man , a man of simplicity and peace only a few want to take advantage of his funeral and fuel in that kind of hatred and a vengeance type of a spirit. But God will remember him even in death and His wishes will granted by Jehovah.

