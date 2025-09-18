Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa says Jesus is just an arch angel like Lucifer.



He emphasises alleging that Lucifer was supposed to be Jesus. VIDEO BELOE





He says in full:



“Lucifer was supposed to be the Son of God. Lucifer was supposed to be the Jesus.





“We could have been worshipping Lucifer for today. We could have been picturing him as the Messiah. The same was already here. Even before Adam sinned. But Lucifer was supposed to come and redeem Adam. And not to further, complicate his case.





“You see? It’s fine. Look at what Lucifer managed to do to this earth. He is an arch angel. Look at his power, his influence is an arch angel. Look at what he did to the earth. But for that to be reversed, you need another personality of the same nature, who falls under the same category of arch angels to come and correct that.” VIDEO BELOW