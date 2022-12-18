PROPHET ISAAC FINALLY WRITES TO UPND ON THE PLIGHT OF SUFFERING ZAMBIANS

Renowned Clergyman Prophet ISAAC Praise of Monze has written to UPND on the plight of youths and women in Zambia. It should be noted that Prophet Isaac is a neutral person who does not support any political party but speaks for voiceless citizens.

He writes……

Greetings children of God. I have been reading in different foras, our Zambian Youths are complaining about being left out in line with recruitments, especially the Police, Prisons, ZNS, ZAF and many others. I have also noticed that a lot of people are agreeing with them.

I have a slightly different opinion from the rest when it comes to the issue of recruitments. Family, Zambians used to condemn PF a lot when it came to the manner in which they used to recruit people. Many Zambians used to complain that PF was recruiting cadres into the Police and among many reasons, its one of the reasons why Zambians detested PF and also lost confidence in the Police. My question is, were Zambians just condemning and meanwhile UPND seems to be admiring what PF were doing. To me it appears as if UPND was in fact admiring the wrongs PF was doing.

Ladies and gentlemen, as much as it can be sweet to recruit your own, but we can do it at our own peril, just like in PF, people will lose confidence in our Police, Army and so on. Let recruitments be as unbiased as possible, so that the country goes back to where it was. I remember, one never needed to be MMD to be recruited in the Police or be posted as a Teacher during the Mwanawasa Regime.

Now people, may I bring you to this fact. In my opinion, there are four things which we should differentiate and these are: Appointments, Empowerments, Promotions and Recruitments. Appointments may refer to things such as, being appointed as Minister, PS, DC, Various Commissions, Boards, Foreign Service and so on. These can be a preserve of your Part Members, there is no problem. Empowerments such as those that are under the SME Ministry, CDF and others, for these, we can manoeuvre around so that the majority beneficiaries are our own people. Promotions within a particular system, even these it can be done where it becomes more biased towards our own people, but for recruitments ladies and gentlemen though we can not be 100% immaculate, we should try to be unbiased, it is good for the Country people. Moreover, UPND can use the recruitments as a campaign tool, where people can testify that without any connection, I have been recruited. How i wish on this one we could all be supportive to the Govt so that there is sanity in Country. In actual sense, these are things that we should dramatise, sinking it into the minds of the people that in this Govt there is impartiality, its a Govt they must trust.

Please may I not be misquoted, by mentioning that recruitments should be unbiased, am not suggesting that as UPND, you have done well in looking after your people, no. Am suggesting that as you look for and demand for opportunities for your own people, let’s not go the PF way, that path was not good.

For those that may agree with me, let’s talk to our Youths and everyone else who feels aggrieved over recruitments, so that they may understand that what PF was doing was wrong and that’s why we condemned it. All Zambians whether UPND, PF, NDF, NDC MMD, UNIP, Socialst Party, Citizens Party or any other party members must be given an opportunity in government. I thank you.

Yours In Christ

Prophet ISAAC Praise