PROPHETIC DIRECTION TO THE PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF) PARTY



By BISHOP EDWIN FAITH CHELLAH



The Lord says to the PF party: Unite, unite while there is still time for unity. Do not allow jealousy, pride, and unfaithfulness to break ranks within your system, for God’s hand is upon you to redeem that which was stolen.





A window of opportunity, saith the Lord, is still open for you. God still remembers His son Michael Chilufya Sata, and the heart and passion he had for God and His people.





At this juncture, I have anointed and granted such favour upon my son Brian Mundubile. However, this calls for unity and selflessness from each and every member of the party, saith the Lord.





Unite while there is still time, and do not be wise in your own eyes. For God has seen the tears and heard the cries of His people, and at such a time as this, His hand is set to save and deliver His people from torture and pressure.





If this message is not followed, even what was meant to be your blessing may be taken away.





This word was given to the prophet of God, Bishop Edwin Faith Chellah, General Overseer of Faith Deeper Understanding Churches International, on Tuesday, 17th February at 09:00 hours.





This message should be shared with whomever it concerns, but it is not a matter of compulsion.



I remain your servant,



Bishop Faith E. Chellah