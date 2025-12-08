PROTECTING THE VOTERS MANDATE: WHY I OPPOSE ARTICLES 57 AND 72(8) IN BILL 7 – THEY Weaken DIRECT DEMOCRACY – HON SUNDAY CHANDA MP

PROTECTING THE VOTERS MANDATE: WHY I OPPOSE ARTICLES 57 AND 72(8) IN BILL 7 – THEY Weaken DIRECT DEMOCRACY
A close reading of the gazetted Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025 reveals a pivotal issue at the heart of the proposed reforms: the process by which Members of Parliament who vacate their seats are replaced.
An issue, often overlooked, is the double standard the Bill creates between independent candidates and party-sponsored candidates.
Provisions in Articles 57 and 72(8) fundamentally reshape Zambia’s system of representation. They weaken the sovereignty of voters and create a constitutional hierarchy between MPs. I do not support these clauses, and here is why.
1. Independent MPs Face By-Elections, but Party MPs Are Replaced Internally
Article 57 proposes that:
“Where a vacancy occurs in the office of an independent Member of Parliament… a by-election shall be held within ninety days…”
This is democratic and transparent:
if an independent MP vacates a seat, the voters choose a new representative. Citizen sovereignty is upheld.
But Article 72(8) sets a completely different rule for party-sponsored MPs:
“…the political party that sponsored the member… shall elect another person to replace that member…”
This creates a clear disparity:
Independent MPs
1. Seat becomes vacant, then by-election
2. Voters choose new MP
3. Full constituency participation and scrutiny
Party-sponsored MPs
1. Seat becomes vacant, then party selects replacement internally
2. No public participation
3. No campaign, no competition, no voter involvement
This results in a two-tier democracy: one standard for independents, another for party MPs.
Why is this a constitutional problem?
All MPs are elected by citizens, not by political parties. Constituencies do not vote to give parties ownership over parliamentary seats. This provision offends:
a. The principle of equality of representation
b. The sovereignty of voters, who should always decide when a seat becomes vacant
Parliamentary seats belong to the people. They cannot be converted into party property.
2. Party Control Makes MPs More Accountable to Parties Than to Voters
Allowing parties to replace MPs without elections shifts MP loyalty:
a. Upward to party leadership, not outward to the people
b. Constituency interests risk being subordinated to party interests
c. Parties gain potential tools to pressure, discipline, or sideline MPs, including through orchestrated resignations
Meanwhile, independent MPs remain fully answerable to the electorate.
This imbalance weakens the independence of Parliament, which is essential for meaningful national debate and effective oversight. Democracy is anchored on one principle: the people choose their leaders, and only the people must have the power to withdraw that choice.
Against this background, allowing parties to replace MPs without public participation, while independent MPs must face full electoral scrutiny, creates an unequal and undemocratic constitutional arrangement.
Zambia deserves a Constitution where:
(a) every seat belongs to the voter, and
(b) every vacancy returns to the voter.
These two clauses in Bill No. 7 are inconsistent with the spirit of democracy and must be amended as Parliament starts to debate the Bill.
Yours Truly,
HON SUNDAY CHANDA MP
KANCHIBIYA CONSTITUENCY
As a population grows, direct democracy becomes a challenge. Bill 7 recognises this dynamic and says there should be other platforms for representative democracy. Political parties are one such platform. The tricky part is ensuring these platforms adhere to democratic tenets. PF is currently fragmented because it has failed to adhere to democratic tenets in the transfer of power.
The Registrar of Societies is one of the primary guardians of political party democracy.
Representative democracy is already being practiced here in Zambia. Our house of parliamentary representatives vote on behalf of citizens. This is nothing new. So please stop spreading wrong narrative. Even in yowa house, you as the father or mother make decisions on behalf of those those who are not as well informed as you.
I would like to know why we call Zambia a multi-party democracy when it has a provision for independent candidates?? I know that party selected candidates go through primary selections within their party. But do independent candidates go through primary elections before they become candidates. If so who selects the independent candidates? So it seems to me there are different processes a party candidate goes through compared to an independent candidate. I may be wrong, but correct me if I am wrong. If we wanted an independent MP to be replaced by another independent MP what independent institution will suggest a replacement. I think there is a difference between replacing a party sponsored MP to an independent MP?? I may be wrong.
In my opinion, the reason why when an independent MP resigns or dies, a call for by-elections become necessary is that there is no institution called independent who sponsored this independent candidate to select a replacement. For party sponsored MPs, there party who selected this MP during their primaries can replace the MP who resigns or dies or not available for other reasons. Yes this denies all voters in the constituency to elect a replacement, but in a multi-party democracy it can be justified as it just maintains the number of party sponsored MPs each party obtained during the general elections.
Just making up terms, direct democracy, you don’t even know what that means. Go check countries that have it and understand
Why is he making the arguement here? What is the essence of the debate and parliament? Does he not believe in the institution that grants him to provision at law to debate the issue among his peers?