PROTECTING THE VOTERS MANDATE: WHY I OPPOSE ARTICLES 57 AND 72(8) IN BILL 7 – THEY Weaken DIRECT DEMOCRACY – HON SUNDAY CHANDA MP

PROTECTING THE VOTERS MANDATE: WHY I OPPOSE ARTICLES 57 AND 72(8) IN BILL 7 – THEY Weaken DIRECT DEMOCRACY





A close reading of the gazetted Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025 reveals a pivotal issue at the heart of the proposed reforms: the process by which Members of Parliament who vacate their seats are replaced.





An issue, often overlooked, is the double standard the Bill creates between independent candidates and party-sponsored candidates.



Provisions in Articles 57 and 72(8) fundamentally reshape Zambia’s system of representation. They weaken the sovereignty of voters and create a constitutional hierarchy between MPs. I do not support these clauses, and here is why.





1. Independent MPs Face By-Elections, but Party MPs Are Replaced Internally



Article 57 proposes that:



“Where a vacancy occurs in the office of an independent Member of Parliament… a by-election shall be held within ninety days…”



This is democratic and transparent:

if an independent MP vacates a seat, the voters choose a new representative. Citizen sovereignty is upheld.



But Article 72(8) sets a completely different rule for party-sponsored MPs:





“…the political party that sponsored the member… shall elect another person to replace that member…”



This creates a clear disparity:



Independent MPs



1. Seat becomes vacant, then by-election



2. Voters choose new MP



3. Full constituency participation and scrutiny





Party-sponsored MPs



1. Seat becomes vacant, then party selects replacement internally



2. No public participation



3. No campaign, no competition, no voter involvement



This results in a two-tier democracy: one standard for independents, another for party MPs.





Why is this a constitutional problem?



All MPs are elected by citizens, not by political parties. Constituencies do not vote to give parties ownership over parliamentary seats. This provision offends:





a. The principle of equality of representation



b. The sovereignty of voters, who should always decide when a seat becomes vacant



Parliamentary seats belong to the people. They cannot be converted into party property.



2. Party Control Makes MPs More Accountable to Parties Than to Voters



Allowing parties to replace MPs without elections shifts MP loyalty:





a. Upward to party leadership, not outward to the people



b. Constituency interests risk being subordinated to party interests



c. Parties gain potential tools to pressure, discipline, or sideline MPs, including through orchestrated resignations



Meanwhile, independent MPs remain fully answerable to the electorate.





This imbalance weakens the independence of Parliament, which is essential for meaningful national debate and effective oversight. Democracy is anchored on one principle: the people choose their leaders, and only the people must have the power to withdraw that choice.



Against this background, allowing parties to replace MPs without public participation, while independent MPs must face full electoral scrutiny, creates an unequal and undemocratic constitutional arrangement.





Zambia deserves a Constitution where:



(a) every seat belongs to the voter, and

(b) every vacancy returns to the voter.



These two clauses in Bill No. 7 are inconsistent with the spirit of democracy and must be amended as Parliament starts to debate the Bill.



Yours Truly,

HON SUNDAY CHANDA MP

KANCHIBIYA CONSTITUENCY