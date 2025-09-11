Protesters call Trump ‘Hitler of our time’ as he dines at Washington DC restaurant

Donald Trump was booed by protesters shouting “Free DC! Free Palestine! Trump is the Hitler of our time!” as he dined at a Washington restaurant.

Videos posted online showed the US president approaching the shouting protesters in the restaurant, pausing a few feet away from them for a few moments, nodding and smiling without offering a response.

Seconds later, Trump gestured for the area to be cleared out, saying “come on, let’s go.”

Secret Service agents then moved the protesters, who waved Palestinian flag.

Others in the restaurant can be heard booing or chanting “U-S-A! U-S-A!”

Code Pink, a feminist activist group, claimed credit for the protest.

“While Trump, JD Vance, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth and others feasted at a steakhouse, we stood our ground and told them the truth: Free DC. Free Palestine. Trump is the Hitler of our time,” they wrote on social media.