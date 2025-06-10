PROTESTERS STONE CHITAMBO DC’s OFFICE AMID GOLD MINING UNREST





Protesters have stoned the Chitambo District Commissioner’s office as unrest escalates over gold mining restrictions in the area.





The mobs targeted the office, damaging furniture, computers, and other property.





The tensions, which began at Mukando turnoff, saw locals confronting authorities over limited access to mining opportunities.





Eyewitnesses told Serenje Radio that residents are increasingly frustrated, with authorities yet to issue an official statement regarding the destruction and ongoing protests.





Police presence has reportedly increased in the district as efforts to restore calm continue.



Credit: Byta FM Zambia