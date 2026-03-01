PS QUITS, EYES KEEMBE CONSTITUENCY



Lusaka province Deputy Permanent Secretary Alex Chipo Mapushi has resigned from his job.





Alex Chipo Mapushi has made his intentions clear to run as Keembe Constituency Member of Parliament in the August elections.





Until last Friday, Mapushi was Lusaka Deputy Permanent Secretary.



Keembe Constituency is among those that have submitted to cut the Constituency as it is too vast.





Mapushi’s father once served as Keembe Member of Parliament but his term was cut short after his unfortunate demise and he was succeeded by his late uncle Ronnie Shikapwasha in an election.





He is also late President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa’s nephew. He has been doing some community activities in Keembe which he says he hopes to push once elected MP.





According to sources at the Lusaka Provincial Administration, Mapushi thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for appointing him as Lusaka Deputy Permanent Secretary.