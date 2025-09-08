PSG manager Luis Enrique to undergo surgery after Cycling accident

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique is set to undergo surgery after suffering a fractured collarbone in a cycling accident, the club confirmed on Friday.

The Spaniard was involved in a crash while riding his bike and was taken to hospital by emergency services. Scans revealed the collarbone injury, though doctors ruled out further complications.

“Following a bicycle fall that occurred this Friday, Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique was attended to by emergency services and will undergo surgery for a fractured collarbone,” PSG announced on X.

“Paris Saint-Germain wishes to express its full support to Luis Enrique and wishes him a speedy recovery. The club will communicate further information shortly.” it added

PSG face Lens in Ligue 1 on 14 September before beginning their Champions League defence against Atalanta three days later.

Enrique, who joined PSG in 2023, has already guided the club to two league titles, two French Cups, the Champions League, and a FIFA Club World Cup final appearance.