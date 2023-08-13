PSG recall Mbappe into first-team squad

Kylian Mbappe, who missed training on Friday, has refused to sign a contract extension with the Ligue 1 champions, meaning he can leave for free next year, with Real Madrid long seen as his preferred destination.

Paris Saint-Germain kicked off their title defence with a 0-0 draw at home to Lorient on Saturday. The French star has not been allowed to train with the first team and was left out of the squad.

However, according to ‘RMC Sport’, the situation has turned around. The 24-year-old has returned to Luis Enrique’s squad after Saturday’s disappointing result.

“Following very constructive, positive talks between PSG and Kylian Mbappe before game vs Lorient, the player has been reinstated into first team training squad this morning,” the Parisian club announced in a statement on Sunday morning.