PSG Sign Dembele From Barcelona In €50m deal

Paris Saint-Germain club, on Saturday, completed the signing of former Barcelona winger, Ousmane Dembele on a deal of €50m.

Dembele rejected the French club’s initial plan to pay the €50 million ($54.9m) in the player’s buyout clause that expired at the end of July, ESPN reports Saturday.

Reacting to the deal on the club’s official website, he said, “I’m delighted to be joining Paris Saint-Germain and can’t wait to play for my new club.

“I hope I can continue to grow here and make all the club’s fans proud.”

Dembele arrived at Barca to replace Neymar in 2017 in a deal worth €105m from Borussia Dortmund, scoring 40 goals in 185 appearances.

Barcelona manager Xavier Hernández Creus, accepted the transfer fee as PSG had been pressing for the winger.