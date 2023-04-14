PSG star Achraf Hakimi dodges divorce bullet as all his property in mother’s name

Morocco and Paris St-Germain right back Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media after reports that his actress wife Hiba Abouk sought a divorce where she would get half of his assets only to find out he owns nothing as all his property is registered under his mother’s name.

Despite earning over 1 million Euros every month at PSG, 24-year-old Hakimi’s pay is deposited in accounts with his mother’s name on them, along with all of his homes, cars, clothes, and jewelery.

Anytime, he wants anything, he asks his mother who buys it for him.

Hakimi made the headlines this year after it was reported that a 24-year-old woman filed a complaint against the Paris Saint-Germain full-back.

The woman accused Hakimi that he had allegedly sexually abused her while his famous actress wife was away with their children.

Abouk then filed for divorce sometime in March 2023 following the allegation.

According to reports, when Abouk, 36, took her husband to court, she expected to get an equal share of his €70 million upon separation, but she was informed that documents showed his assets all belong to his mum.

The couple who have two sons, started dating in 2018 and they got married in 2020.