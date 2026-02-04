PSYCHOLOGICAL LOADSHEDDING, WHEN POWER IS BACK, ZAMBIANS CANNOT AFFORD TO SWITCH IT ON- Fred M’membe

PSYCHOLOGICAL LOADSHEDDING, WHEN POWER IS BACK, ZAMBIANS CANNOT AFFORD TO SWITCH IT ON



The most dangerous form of governance failure is not always found in outright collapse. Sometimes, it hides behind impressive statistics, polished economic presentations, and carefully crafted narratives of success.





The government of Mr Hakainde Hichilema appears to have perfected this art through what can only be described as psychological load shading, a situation where the burden of economic hardship is not removed but merely repackaged and redistributed in ways that quietly suffocate citizens and businesses alike.





This government of Mr Hichilema has consistently celebrated macroeconomic indicators as evidence of economic recovery. Inflation has shown signs of moderation compared to the peak levels witnessed in previous years. The stability of the Kwacha has been cited as another achievement.





However, these statistics are increasingly detached from the lived reality of ordinary Zambians. Citizens do not buy inflation percentages in the market. They buy mealie meal, fuel, electricity, and basic commodities whose prices continue to escalate despite the government’s optimistic projections.





Electricity supply remains one of the clearest examples of this psychological load shading. The government and energy authorities have frequently attempted to present improvements in power availability as proof of progress.





Yet, this increased availability has been accompanied by steep tariff adjustments that have significantly increased the cost of electricity consumption for households and businesses. The result is a paradox where power may be available more frequently, but its affordability has drastically declined. Availability without affordability is not progress. *It is merely the transfer of economic pressure from supply shortages to financial suffocation.*





Furthermore, there is growing concern among citizens and businesses that energy consumption rates have quietly accelerated through tariff structures and consumption thresholds that punish users faster than before.





Small-scale businesses, which form the backbone of Zambia’s informal and SME driven economy, are particularly vulnerable. These enterprises operate on thin margins and rely heavily on stable and affordable electricity to remain viable. The sudden escalation in power costs is forcing many to either scale down operations or pass the increased costs onto consumers.This inevitably triggers a ripple effect across the economy, pushing commodity prices upwards and eroding purchasing power.





The government has often argued that tariff increases are necessary to sustain investment in energy infrastructure and reduce dependence on subsidies.



While economic sustainability is a legitimate objective, the pace and structure of these adjustments raise serious questions about whether adequate protection mechanisms exist for vulnerable citizens. A responsible government balances fiscal reforms with social cushioning. What Zambia is witnessing appears to be reform driven by financial compliance rather than social stability.





The consequences of this policy direction are becoming increasingly visible. The cost of doing business continues to rise, discouraging investment in small and medium enterprises that are widely recognised as engines of job creation.





Consumers are bearing the ultimate burden through rising commodity prices, stagnant wages, and declining disposable income. The promise that macroeconomic stability would translate into improved household welfare is beginning to ring hollow.





There is also a deeper psychological impact that cannot be ignored. Citizens are being repeatedly told that the economy is improving while their daily survival becomes more difficult.





This disconnect between official narratives and personal experience creates frustration, mistrust, and economic anxiety. When citizens lose confidence in economic leadership, recovery becomes far more difficult regardless of statistical improvements.





Economic policies must be evaluated not only through fiscal discipline but also through their social consequences.





Sustainable economic recovery is not measured solely by inflation graphs or exchange rate performance. It is measured by the ability of ordinary citizens to afford essential services, maintain businesses, and preserve dignity in their daily lives.





Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party and People’s Pact 2026 Presidential Candidate