PUBLIC CONDUCT DURING THE NATIONAL MOURNING PERIOD FOR THE LATE SIXTH REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT, MR. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU





June 17,2025-The Zambia Police Service wishes to extend its heartfelt condolences to the former First Family and the nation at large on the passing of the Sixth Republican President, His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who died on June 05,2025, in South Africa.





As the nation is in a solemn period of mourning, we urge all members of the public and motorists across the country to remain peaceful, respectful, and law-abiding. This is a time for reflection and unity as we honour the life and legacy of our late former Head of State.





The Zambia Police Service will be actively deployed to maintain law and order throughout the mourning period. Members of the public are therefore advised that:



1. Public gatherings, processions, and vigils must be conducted peacefully and in accordance with the law.





2. Motorists are urged to observe all traffic regulations and cooperate with officers who will be guiding traffic around areas of significance during this period.





3. Acts of lawlessness, violence, or disorderly conduct will not be tolerated and will be met with firm legal action.



4. Respect for public and private property must be upheld at all times.





Let us honour the memory of President Lungu with dignity and unity. We appeal to all Zambians to remain calm and support the efforts of law enforcement as we ensure a peaceful and orderly mourning period.





Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER