PUBLIC INQUIRY ON THE AGRO FUEL SCANDAL



Good morning, Mr. Jito Kayumba,



I hope this message finds you well.



Please note that I have made several attempts to reach you regarding this matter. Since I have not received a response, I have decided to make this inquiry public on this platform.





As a concerned citizen, I am writing to make a public inquiry regarding the Agro Fuel scandal. Given your role as a Special Advisor to the Head of State on Economic Affairs, I would like to understand your level of awareness and involvement in this matter.





Where were you when we, the Zambian people, were being deprived of such significant public funds? As an advisor to the President, your mandate includes guiding decisions that foster economic progress. Yet, many of us, particularly irrigation farmers, are bearing the brunt of skyrocketing costs while this scandal unfolds. It is deeply concerning to see such exploitation continue unchecked.





Matters like this require serious communication with the general public. You have access to public media houses to use them to enlighten us and clear the air. It would be even more impactful if you addressed this issue on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview today.





My biggest concern is this: how many companies have taken advantage of Zambia under your watch? Please note that I have also made further inquiries with the Ministries of Finance, Energy, and Information. Let us demonstrate patriotism and protect Zambia from any form of exploitation.





You hold these offices to bring accountability, integrity and transparency to our nation, yet scandals like the Agro Fuel deal raise serious concerns. Why did the government choose a more expensive supplier when others were willing to provide the same commodity at a lower price? The President has repeatedly emphasized the importance of fair pricing in procurement, yet ordinary citizens continue to bear the burden of these decisions.





While you may have the privilege of free fuel, think about the ordinary Zambians who must stretch their hard-earned money just to survive. Fuel is the backbone of our economy, and unfair pricing affects every aspect of our daily lives. This matter must be addressed with urgency and accountability. Many small businesses have died during these austirity measures. It is painful to learn that such money was exploited by this company.





I would appreciate a detailed response regarding how this contract was awarded, the parties involved, and the current state of affairs surrounding the issue.



Transparency and accountability are essential, and I trust you will provide clarity on this pressing national issue. Let us not forget that Zambians voted out the PF administration in 2021 due to scandals like this. The people have high expectations under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership because we trust him to uphold integrity and accountability. However, the actions of those handling these matters are tarnishing his image, creating doubt among the very citizens who placed their faith in his administration.



I look forward to your response.



Kind regards,

Sikaile C. Sikaile

Good Governance & Human Rights Activist