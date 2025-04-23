PUBLIC MUST TEST THE CYBER SECURITY LAW ON JITO, J.J LUNGU OVER THE 90 PERCENT CAMPAIGN PROMISES DELIVERY CLAIM- KBN TV EDITORIAL

PUBLIC MUST TEST THE CYBER SECURITY LAW ON JITO, J.J LUNGU OVER THE 90 PERCENT CAMPAIGN PROMISES DELIVERY CLAIM



A KBN TV EDITORIAL



We have noticed public outrage about claims by two Presidential Advisors, Jito Kayumba and Joseph Lungu, claiming that the UPND Administration has achieved more than 90 percent of the 2021 campaign promises.



The public outrage seems to suggest that citizens are not in agreement with the research findings published by the two State House officials as the economic malaise, high cost of living and the general daily struggles fly in the face of such a record breaking milestone.



As a Lusaka based journalist, Mcpheson Mutale wrote on his social media page and we quote, “In approximately 270 days, what was done in the privacy of the main bedroom becomes a living being that can be seen by all. Why should politicians ask us to start researching their achievements in documents? Why can’t we just (feel it) and see it in plain sight?” * emphasis is ours.



This quote above raises a fundamental question. Could it be true the UPND Administration has achieved over 90 percent of their promises so far or is this information just about managing public perception over what doesn’t exist?

Now, one of the key characteristics of the Cyber Crimes Law of 2025, is to try and halt spreading of information deemed to be false with the intention of misleading the public.



According to the new law, anyone who publishes false or misleading information, is liable for imprisonment of upto 2 years. Given that the publication of the information in question by the two State House officials happened few days after the Act became operational on the 15th of April, 2025, makes the case plausible for interrogation under the new law.





Interestingly, the information published stems from an internal assessment of the UPND’s own performance. Others would argue that the UPND baked their own cake and ate it. It is therefore our considered view that the performance claims would have hit differently if the findings were published by an independent body like the Economic Association of Zambia or any reputable University to give the claim authentic validation.



Since members of the public don’t seem to be in agreement with the over 90 percent achievement claim, we are wondering whether the intention of publishing such information was merely to manage public perception and paint a picture that the UPND had performed wonders. If indeed this administration has performed magic as per their claim, they must be commended for alleviating poverty, reducing the high cost of living and lifting the standards of citizens from poverty.



By the same token, if the claims prove to be untrue, then the two Presidential Advisors could be liable under the Cyber crimes law for spreading false information with malice aforethought to mislead the public into believing a lie.



In our quest to hold those in power accountable, we call on private researchers, lawyers, economists and policy analysts, to team up and independently conduct a research that will verify and validate the 90 percent plus claim that they have published for public consumption.



While the Law Association of Zambia has resolved to petition the High Court to review the Constitutionality of some of the clauses contained in the widely condemned Cyber Crimes laws, we call for an independent team to test the efficacy of this law to ensure that Government is not feeding the public with propaganda, but the truth.



Far from a notion that has been created that the new law only targets private citizens, the media and those in opposition, this law is also for Government officials as well, to ensure they don’t publish falsehoods intended to mislead the public for political gain.



Our understanding is that if a politician promises certain things and posts them or publishes such misleading or false information which they completely fail to accomplish or completely U turn on their promises, they should be made to answer for such a misdemeanor under the Cyber crimes laws.



It is now incumbent upon citizens, legal bodies and advocacy groups to take keen interest and start compiling what is perceived to be misleading promises for possibe litigation and prosecution.

For those who have been asking why this law did not include a clause to punish lying politicians, be rest assured that this Cyber law actually captures lying politicians and it does so very very well.



There is no more room for lying politicians. This law has directly criminalized lying by politicians.

When you read it critically, drafters of this law aimed to criminalize every opinion that is different from the Government’s position, they didn’t see where it captures serving Government officials to be answerable for information they give out that might not be accurate to the public.



The big question which the Government should answer is: Who is going to be deciding what statements are misleading and what is not misleading?

Are we going to create a unit under the Zambia Police specifically dedicated to researching and analysing misleading and non misleading statements by the Government and the private sector?



Lastly and most importantly, it’s a fact that Presidents lie while in office but they have immunity. The question is, will citizens look away and allow them to continue lying simply because they have immunity? With this law in place, citizens can document lies by any President and propose to remove immunity from a former Head of State for every lie they told while in office in order to prosecute them.



We urge that if this law was not well thought out, it could come back to bite the UPND as a classic case of scoring your own goal. This has happened before to the PF who first enacted similar laws that have come back to haunt them while out of power.