Public Protector investigates Mchunu in explosive corruption claims





The Public Protector is investigating Police Minister Senzo Mchunu after allegations from KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who claims Mchunu interfered with investigations and protected politically connected individuals.





The case was triggered by a complaint from ATM’s Vuyo Zungula.





Mchunu denies the accusations, but the matter has raised national security concerns and could affect his position and public trust in law enforcement.