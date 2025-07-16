Publish the full ZAMMSA forensic audit IMMEDIATELY before we do it for you- Kasonde Mwenda

By Kasonde Mwenda



Health Minister Masebo, Attorney General Kabesha, State House’s Dr. Mwananyanda, Acting Health P.S Dr. Kachinga, Zammsa CEO Dr. NYASULU all had a Role in the Mkushi Ventures K16 Million medicine CORRUPTION SCANDAL reveals ZAMMSA Audit Report- Kasonde Mwenda C, President, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)





On July 15, 2025, State House released a government statement claiming decisive and sweeping reforms in response to the ZAMMSA medical supply corruption scandal. The announcement promised board dissolutions, digital monitoring, and a renewed fight against corruption in Zambia’s health sector. But let’s be clear: this statement is not a solution—it’s a distraction. This so-called reform is a public relations stunt designed to protect political faces, not deliver justice. The uncomfortable truth President Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND government trying to cover up is that ATTORNEY General Kabesha, Health Minister Masebo, State House Dr. Mwananyanda, P.S Kachinga, Zammsa CEO NYASULU all had a Role in the Mkushi Ventures K16 Million medicine CORRUPTION SCANDAL reveals the ZAMMSA Audit Report.





*The Facts Speak for Themselves*

In addition, the American investigations between 2021 and 2023 revealed that nearly half of Zambia’s pharmacies—more than 2,000 surveyed—were found selling medicines that had been donated for free distribution in public clinics. Shockingly, 95% of pharmacies visited in the nationwide review held inventory that matched US-donated drug stock; 45% openly admitted to selling supplies stolen straight from government warehouses. This isn’t just a few bad actors—it’s a wholesale betrayal of the nation’s sick and vulnerable.





The audit further revealed that ZAMMSA brazenly awarded lucrative contracts to companies like Mukushi Business Ventures, which was not even registered with the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority at the time of award. One such contract totaling K16.1 million was granted without any legitimate procurement process. Deliveries were late, incomplete, and below the safety standards required for our people’s health—demonstrating outright contempt for both the law and human life.

This scandal would have been stopped by the office of the Attorney general but it didn’t, it signed and okayed it. The same was the case with the State House Projects Implementation Coordinator Dr. Mwananyanda and Dr. Roma Chilengi. The Minister, Hon. Silvia Masebo and his Acting PS health at that time Dr. Kachinga equally knew about it but let it proceed for one of their own ZAMMSA CEO NYASULU to sign and authorize the corrupt deal.





Worst of all, basic procurement laws meant to protect public funds were ignored. Instead of competitive bidding, ZAMMSA funneled K700 million in contracts to 24 handpicked suppliers under the guise of emergency “mop-up” initiatives. There were no price negotiations—even when suppliers quoted prices up to 1,600% higher than government estimates. This reckless abuse—uncovered by both the PwC forensic audit and US investigations—proves our health system’s greatest threats come not just from lack of resources, but from the network that profits by stealing from the sick.





*Let’s Speak Plainly*

1. “Transparency” — But the Truth Is Hidden�The President claims transparency, yet the full PricewaterhouseCoopers audit remains under lock and key. If there’s nothing to hide, why won’t they publish the entire report for every citizen to see?





2. Board Suspensions — But No Real Justice�They remove management boards and suspend officials with loud announcements, but when the cameras turn off, nothing happens. Where are the convictions? Where is the money recovered? Where is the trail of accountability?





3. New Scandals, Same Old Cover-Ups�Every year it’s a new headline: overpriced drugs, stolen medicines, fake tenders. This time it’s Ibuprofen with a 1,600% markup. Last year it was a shady ambulance deal. Before that, it was a drug stockpile scandal. It never ends — because the system remains the same.





The Zambian people are not stupid. We see the pattern:

• Grand announcements when they’re caught.

• Partial audits.

• Selective prosecution.

• Silence when the dust settles.





This is not leadership — it’s deception. A toxic mix of spin doctoring and political theatre.



EFF DEMANDS ACTION

• Publish the full ZAMMSA forensic audit IMMEDIATELY before we do it for you.

• Prosecute every individual involved — regardless of political connections.

• Stop using announcements to distract from deep, systemic failure.

• Establish a truly independent watchdog that answers to the public, not politicians.





Don’t insult Zambians with staged reform. Give us JUSTICE. Give us RESULTS. Or make way for leadership that can.



Wherever we want to go, our feet will take us there.





Kasonde Mwenda C.

President, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)