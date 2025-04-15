PURSUE AMICABLE OUT-OF-COURT RESOLUTION IN THE INTEREST OF NATIONAL ECONOMIC STABILITY – KCM AND CEC ADVISED



Lusaka, Zambia — 15 April 2025



The Zambian Civil Liberties Union (ZCLU) is calling upon Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) to pursue an amicable, out-of-court resolution to their ongoing debt dispute in the spirit of national interest, economic stability, and the well-being of the people of the Copperbelt.



While ZCLU recognises the importance of legal obligations and the sanctity of court orders, it is equally vital to consider the broader socio-economic realities that both KCM and the Zambian people face.



KCM, having operated under receivership for an extended period, is currently on a delicate path toward full operational recovery.



Insisting on rigid debt enforcement without considering the prevailing economic climate may hinder KCM’s progress and, by extension, undermine the efforts of national economic revival.



KCM is not just a business entity; it is a cornerstone of the Copperbelt’s economy.



Thousands of Zambian jobs directly and indirectly depend on its operations. Its stability is vital for sustaining livelihoods, boosting investor confidence, and contributing to Zambia’s GDP.



Allowing the company space to stabilise will not only protect existing jobs but also create new employment opportunities and energise the broader industrial sector.



We urge both KCM and CEC to consider alternative dispute resolution mechanisms and act in the best interest of the Zambian people.



The current economic environment requires all stakeholders – public and private – to be pragmatic, cooperative, and compassionate in resolving disputes.



ZCLU further calls upon the government to take a proactive facilitative role in this matter.



While the dispute may be between two private entities, the potential fallout from KCM’s collapse would have widespread national implications, particularly at a time when President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration is working to revitalise the Zambian economy.





As a civil society organisation dedicated to protecting the rights and welfare of Zambians, ZCLU would be gravely concerned by any development that could lead to the folding up of KCM.



Such an outcome would set back progress on job creation and economic stability – not just in the Copperbelt but across

the country.





ZCLU stands ready to support any dialogue or mediation efforts that may lead to a fair and sustainable

solution. Let this be an opportunity for all parties to demonstrate leadership, responsibility, and a shared commitment to Zambia’s future

Isaac Mwanza

Executive-Director

Email: info@zclu.org

Phone: +260979789798

Website: www.zclu.org