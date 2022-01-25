PURSUE FIC CASES , TIZ URGES CHIRWA

By Fanny Kalonda

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) says the appointment of Mary Chirwa as Drug Enforcement Commission director general is a positive move that will contribute to the fight against corruption.

In an interview, TI-Z executive director Maurice Nyambe expressed happiness that given her background at the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), Chirwa would deliver in the fight against corruption.

“Our expectation is that all those cases that they forwarded, [from FIC], to the Drug Enforcement Commission that have not been acted upon, we expect that those cases will be prosecuted,” Nyambe said.

On Monday, President Hakainde Hichilema swore in Chirwa as DEC director general.

“We are pleased generally with the appointment of Mary Chirwa as Director General for the Drug Enforcement Commission. I think for us this is a positive development,” he told The Mast.

“Whilst she was serving at the Financial Intelligence Centre in the same capacity, Ms Chirwa distinguished herself as somebody who remained very professional and upheld integrity and professionalism in the way that FIC conducted their affairs.”

Nyambe said unlike her mandate at the FIC that is restricted when it comes to prosecution as it makes referrals, at DEC she would be able to prosecute all cases presented to the Commission.

He expressed confidence that all crimes committed would be followed up and that justice would prevail.

“The Drug Enforcement Commission on the other hand can prosecute and so we believe that even many of the cases that were forwarded to the Drug Enforcement Commission by Financial Intelligence Centre will be followed up. We are confident that all that will be done now that she has the ability to pursue those cases to their logical conclusion in terms of prosecution and things of that nature,” said Nyambe.

"Generally speaking, we think that this is a positive appointment that will contribute to the fight against corruption."