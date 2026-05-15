PUT ALL THE OPPOSITION TOGETHER, HH STILL REMAINS AHEAD



By George Sichula



You can gather TONSE Alliance, PAMOZHI, UKA and every other opposition grouping in Zambia together, but defeating the UPND Alliance will still remain an uphill battle. Politics is not just about forming alliances on paper. Politics is about PEOPLE.





The difference is clear.



The UPND Alliance was not born out of political convenience or selfish survival. It was PEOPLE DRIVEN. Zambians themselves demanded change. Citizens across the nation called for a new direction, and that cry gave birth to a movement that eventually formed government.





President Hakainde Hichilema was not imposed on the people. He became the PEOPLE’S CHOICE. Long before 2021, the UPND Alliance had enough time to market its vision, organize structures, mobilize communities and connect with citizens in every corner of Zambia. The brand was sold over years with consistency, sacrifice and patience.





Today, the opposition still struggles to explain one important thing to the Zambian people: WHY should HH be removed?





The reasons they shouted in the past are weakening before the eyes of citizens. The Kwacha has shown signs of improvement. Loadshedding has been dealt with. Free education is operational. Community development through CDF is visible. Investor confidence has improved. Jobs and infrastructure projects continue to emerge.





Politics is not won through noise on social media or press conferences. Elections are won through numbers, structures, trust and public confidence.





As things stand, the opposition alliances are largely political-party driven, while UPND remains largely people-driven. That is the major difference many fail to understand.





And if you so wish, put all opposition presidents together, still you cannot defeat one man on the ballot — HH. Why? Because elections are not won by titles, bitterness, or political gatherings. Elections are won by the confidence and trust of ordinary citizens.



Dreaming is free. But reality on the ground is different.