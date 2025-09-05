Putin and Xi caught on hot mic in terrifying discussion about ‘becoming immortal’

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping seem to have been caught on a hot mic having quite a terrifying discussion.

The Russian and Chinese leaders met at China’s V-Day celebrations today (3 September), along with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

Donald Trump has already spoken out about them getting together as he suggested they were ‘conspiring against the United States of America’.

The trio had been watching the biggest ever military parade in the country but they were having a chat about something very different when the mics picked up their conversation – becoming immortal.

While it’s not clear if the conversation was being translated for Jong-un, it was certainly an interesting thing to hear the leaders discussing.

The broadcast picked up their conversation as they discussed how biotechnology could end up leading to humans managing to live up to the age of 150.

Not all of their conversation ended up being aired but Putin’s translator could be heard on a livestream broadcast on China state media, reportedly saying: “Biotechnology is continuously developing.

“Human organs can be continuously transplanted. The longer you live, the younger you become, and [you can] even achieve immortality.”

And Xi’s translator said: “Some predict that in this century humans may live up to 150 years old,” while also adding at one point: “Earlier, people rarely lived to 70, but these days at 70 years you are still a child.”

The two leaders are both 72 years old and Jong-un (who is 41 years old) was seen to be smiling and looking in their direction while the conversation happened. But, like I said, it doesn’t seem to be clear if he was actually filled in with what they were saying at this point.

The hot mic’ing only lasted less than a minute or so and was dropping in and out during it, with it airing not long after Xi told the crowd of spectators that the world faced a choice between ‘peace or war’.

The leader claimed China would ‘firmly stand on the right side of history’ as he said he aimed to unify the nation – hinting again towards a future invasion of Taiwan.

“Today, mankind is faced with the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero-sum,” Xi stated.

Seemingly not invited, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of ‘support and ‘blood’ that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader.”

He claimed that ‘many Americans’ perished for China, adding: “I hope that they are rightfully Honoured and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice!”