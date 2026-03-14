Putin Blasts EU for Sabotaging Trump’s Ukraine Peace Push



Russian President Vladimir Putin has laid bare the real obstacle to ending the war in Ukraine: not Moscow, not Kyiv, but the stubborn bureaucrats in Brussels.





“They removed themselves from this process—that is the first point,” Putin declared. “The second point—seeing that they are also unhappy with today’s outcome, they have started to hinder the efforts of the current US Administration and President Trump to achieve peace through negotiations. They refused peace talks themselves, and now they are obstructing President Trump.

The third point—they have no peace agenda, as they are on the side of war. And even when they ostensibly try to introduce some adjustments to President Trump’s proposals—we see this clearly—all these adjustments are aimed at one thing only: to block the entire peace process, to put forward demands that are absolutely unacceptable to Russia (and they know this), and then to blame Russia for derailing the peace process.”