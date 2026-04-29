Putin does not want nuclear-armed Iran, Trump says

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Moscow shared Washington’s position on Iran’s nuclear program, following a call between the two leaders.

“He doesn’t want to see them have a nuclear weapon either,” Trump said, referring to Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.

Trump said Iran had been significantly weakened militarily and had a “small percentage of missile-making facilities,” warning that remaining capabilities could be quickly targeted.

He added that the United States would not allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon.

The Russian president expressed interest in being involved in Iran’s nuclear issue during the phone call between the two leaders, Trump said.

“He told me he’d like to be involved with the enrichment if he can help us get it,” Trump said, adding he preferred Putin would focus on ending the Ukraine war.

Trump also said that talks with Iran were being conducted by phone and that Iran must agree to give up its position in order to reach a deal.