: “PUTIN FEARS AMERICA, NOT EUROPE” – Warning Over Europe’s Weakness, Migration Crisis, and Global Decline



President of the United States Donald Trump has made a blunt assessment of Europe’s current position in global power politics, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin is not intimidated by European leaders, but by the strength of the United States under firm leadership.





Trump argues that Europe has lost much of its influence because it has become divided, slow in decision-making, and heavily dependent on America for security through NATO. According to him, many European countries no longer invest enough in their own defence, leaving them militarily and strategically weak in the face of threats from Russia and other global rivals.





A major concern he raises is mass migration. Trump says uncontrolled immigration has placed enormous pressure on European societies, changing the character of many cities and communities, straining public services, and creating security and social cohesion challenges. He believes that weak border control and overly lenient asylum policies have made some parts of Europe “unrecognisable” compared to what they were a few decades ago.





In his view, these internal problems have distracted European governments from focusing on national security, economic competitiveness, and cultural stability. As a result, Europe is no longer projecting the kind of strength that would deter adversaries like Russia.



Trump maintains that only a strong and decisive United States can effectively stand up to Moscow, keep NATO credible, and ensure that Western allies are protected. He says Europe must urgently:





Strengthen its borders and immigration systems.



Rebuild its military capabilities.



Reduce dependence on U.S. protection.



Restore economic and political confidence.





Without these changes, Trump warns, Europe risks continuing to fall behind in a world where power is increasingly defined by security, technology, and the ability to defend national interests.