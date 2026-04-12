Putin Offers Mediation as Iran Reviews US Talks, Israel Warns of Renewed Strikes





Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian shared his assessment of recent US-Iran talks during a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 12, 2026.

He reviewed negotiations held in Islamabad and thanked Russia for its support in easing tensions. Putin said Moscow is ready to mediate for a lasting peace in the Middle East.

The 21-hour talks between Iran and the US ended without agreement. Meanwhile, Israeli ministers, including Eli Cohen, warned Iran could face renewed strikes if no deal is reached, highlighting rising regional tensions after a fragile ceasefire.