Putin rejects compromise on Ukraine despite Trump’s push for peace

Russian President, Vladimir Putin signaled on Wednesday that he is unwilling to compromise on his demands for Ukraine to cede territory, despite US President Donald Trump’s intensified push for a peace agreement.

Speaking in a combative address at the annual meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Putin lashed out at Ukraine’s European allies and warned that Russia would take territory by force if diplomatic efforts fail. His remarks came as US and European leaders continue urgent diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war.

“We would prefer to eliminate the root causes of the conflict through diplomacy,” Putin said. “But if the opposing country and its foreign patrons refuse to engage in substantive discussions, Russia will achieve the liberation of its historical lands through military means.” He was referring to Ukrainian regions Moscow is demanding Kyiv surrender, a central sticking point in ongoing peace talks.

Territorial control and security guarantees for Ukraine remain the most contentious issues in negotiations, exposing sharp differences among Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and Russia.

Russia has illegally annexed parts of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region but has not fully conquered it. According to analysis by the Institute for the Study of War, at the current pace of advance, Russia would not seize the entire region until August 2027.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated that Kyiv will not recognize the temporarily occupied areas of Donbas as Russian, either legally or in practice.

He also appeared to respond to Putin’s reference to “historical lands,” warning that such claims could threaten other European countries in the future. Zelensky called for strong protection against what he described as a dangerous pattern in Russian thinking.

Putin, in his lengthy speech, contrasted the positions of global powers involved in the conflict. While Trump has expressed optimism about the chances of reaching a peace deal, saying the sides are closer than ever, Ukraine’s European allies have remained more cautious, insisting on firm security guarantees for Kyiv.

Putin acknowledged ongoing dialogue with the United States but suggested that meaningful engagement with Europe on peace would be difficult under the continent’s current leadership. He added that cooperation may become possible in the future as political leadership in Europe changes.

The remarks came ahead of a major summit in Brussels, where European leaders are set to debate new funding options for Ukraine, including whether to use frozen Russian assets or rely on borrowing mechanisms.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the urgency of the moment, telling the European Parliament that supporting Ukraine’s defense is the most critical act of European security. She stressed that the coming days would be decisive in determining how Europe continues to finance Ukraine’s resistance against Russia.