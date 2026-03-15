Putin set to meet Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei for the first time

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, revealed in an interview with RIA Novosti and Sputnik that the first face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei could take place later this year.

According to Jalali, the meeting is expected to occur during the Caspian Sea Summit, which Iran is scheduled to host on August 12, 2026, in Tehran.

The summit would bring together leaders from countries bordering the Caspian Sea and could provide the stage for the first high-level talks between Moscow and Tehran since Mojtaba Khamenei assumed leadership.

Jalali also stated that Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, is in “excellent health” and fully prepared to lead Iran through what he described as a challenging period for the country.