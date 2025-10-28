‼️ “Putin should end the war, not test missiles,” — Trump



 “They know we have a nuclear submarine — the best in the world — right off their coast. It doesn’t have to travel 8,000 miles. And they don’t play games with us — we don’t play with them either. We’re constantly testing missiles.





And by the way, I don’t think Putin should be saying things like that. He needs to end the war that was supposed to last a week and is now in its fourth year. That’s what he should be doing instead of testing missiles,” — said the U.S. President.





ℹ️ Earlier, Putin boasted of testing the ‘unique’ Burevestnik nuclear missile. Russia also announced new launches of Rubezh systems from the Kapustin Yar test range, which are to continue until the end of October.





樂 Trump believes the war in Ukraine will be the “ninth” conflict he will resolve.





 “I have resolved eight wars, and the ninth is approaching. I believe it will happen with the war between Russia and Ukraine,” — said the U.S. President.