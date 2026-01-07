Putin Stays Silent as US Snatches Maduro: Is Russia Afraid, Strategizing, or Watching Its Ally Fall? – Moscow’s Close Ties with Venezuela Tested Amid Global Tension





The world was shocked as the United States successfully captured Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro in a bold operation, leaving many questions about Russia’s reaction — or lack thereof. Vladimir Putin, Maduro’s long-time ally, has remained unusually quiet, raising speculation about Moscow’s strategy and intentions.





Russia and Venezuela have shared deep political and economic ties for years. Moscow has provided Venezuela with loans, military support, and oil deals, making Maduro one of Putin’s closest international partners. Despite this, there has been no official condemnation from Russia, no public threat, and no sign of intervention. Analysts are debating whether Putin’s silence is a calculated strategy or a sign of caution.





Some experts argue Putin may be “playing it smart,” weighing the risks of confronting the US directly, especially after Venezuela’s operation showcased America’s reach and military precision. Others say it could reflect the limits of Russia’s power to protect allies abroad, showing that even a close partnership can be tested under global pressure.





Social media is ablaze with opinions. Some accuse Putin of abandoning Maduro, while others suggest his silence is a masterstroke — waiting for the right moment to respond or negotiate behind the scenes.





🌎 The incident has sparked global debate: Can Russia protect its allies in today’s world, or is even a powerful Moscow forced to “close its eyes” when the US acts? The situation continues to unfold, and international eyes remain on both Russia and Venezuela