Putin tests nuclear weapons as Russia prepares for nuclear war against US, UK, others

Russia will hold its first nationwide nuclear attack exercise across 11 time zones to prevent possible nuclear war.

It is scheduled for October 3 and will see Vladimir Putin‘s regime brand the West as a nuclear aggressor.

This one-day nuclear attack exercise, which will be conducted only on a region-by-area basis, will include preparations for the destruction of up to 70 percent of the country’s construction and life support facilities. Russia.

This would assume a scenario whereby martial law is imposed in Russia and full force must be mobilized.

The test script has the following content:

“In some constituent [regions] of the Russian Federation, due to emergencies or other types of physical impacts, it is possible to completely destroy life support facilities and up to 70% of the housing stock live.” It contemplates “accidents occurring in structures and hydraulic systems with chemical and radiological hazards” leading to “secondary hazards”.

Civil servants and regional officials will be ordered to organize “non-personnel emergency rescue teams”, providing food and medical supplies as well as radiation protection.

The document further warns:

“The risk of armed conflicts escalating into local and regional wars, including those involving nuclear energy, is increasing.

Pro-Kremlin lawmaker threatens nuclear attack on US on Russian television

“The threat to the security of the population is the risk of the enemy using modern means of long-range defeat, as well as possible attacks by drones and boats.”

The Putin administration has “decided to develop measures to increase the readiness of the civil defense forces and the means to carry out measures to protect people, material and cultural property in its territory.” territory of the Russian Federation, including the evacuation of the entire population. dangerous areas.

Putin is known to have several bunkers in his palace in case of a nuclear attack as well as a fleet of Il-80 Maxdome “Doomsday” aircraft.

The exercises take place four days before Putin turns 71, while the dictator spends 40% of the state budget on the army, police and intelligence agencies, amid the war against Ukraine.

Details of the drills emerged as Mikhail Kovalchuk, Putin’s friend and director of the Kurchatov Institute, demanded the resumption of nuclear weapons testing in the Arctic for the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

He called on Western leaders to deliver a shock similar to when the Soviet Union tested the Tsar bomb in 1961, the most powerful bomb ever designed with a yield of more than 50 megatons.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said the 77-year-old, who is part of a group of older, longtime friends around Putin.

“Now the situation is exactly the same. Just conducting tests on Novaya Zemlya [Russia’s Arctic archipelago] is enough,” Mr. Kovalchuk said.

‘At least once. And everything will fall into place.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Novaya Zemlya last month, a sign that testing could soon resume. The rhetoric was delivered by loyalist parliamentarian and army chief Lieutenant General Andrei Gurulev, who demanded that Putin be prepared to use nuclear weapons.

“Our strategic capability is our [nuclear triad],” he said.

“This is what was designed for the United States of America. It’s especially for them.

“And they know very well that after this there will no longer be a United States of America. We are 100% inflicting an unacceptable defeat on the United States. They know it.