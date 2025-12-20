🇷🇺🇪🇺 PUTIN TO EU ON RUSSIAN RESERVES: “NO MATTER WHAT THEY STEAL – SOMEDAY THEY WILL HAVE TO GIVE IT BACK”



Putin is trying to turn Europe’s frozen-asset debate into a global “your money isn’t safe” warning.





With the EU weighing ways to use immobilized Russian reserves to fund Ukraine, he argues that once Brussels normalizes confiscating sovereign assets, the target list can expand-potentially even to Muslim, oil-producing states over culture-war politics like anti-LGBT laws.





It’s less about one pot of Russian money and more about the precedent: who gets to declare a government “bad” and then grab its cash.





“Now someone does not like the implementation of special military operations and the struggle against neo-Nazism in Ukraine.



And then someone may not like politics in the field of the LGBT community.





So here is a pretext for the withdrawal of sovereign funds, sovereign resources and money.





And most importantly, no matter what they steal, no matter how they do it, someday they will have to give it back.





But, among other things, we will defend our interests… first of all, in the courts.



We will try to find such a jurisdiction that will be independent of political decisions.”