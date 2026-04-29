PUTIN–TRUMP 90-MINUTE CALL: CEASEFIRE HOPES AND A CHILLING WARNING





In a dramatic high-level call, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump spoke for more than 90 minutes, touching on Ukraine, global tensions, and the Middle East.





According to officials, Putin floated the idea of a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine to coincide with Victory Day a proposal Trump reportedly welcomed, hinting that a broader deal to end the war may already be “close.”





The conversation also took a personal turn, with Putin condemning the recent assassination attempt against Trump.





But the Kremlin leader issued a stark warning: any new U.S. or Israeli strikes in the Middle East could trigger “extremely dire consequences.” He also accused Ukraine of using “terrorist methods” against civilian targets, escalating rhetoric as the conflict grinds on.



Diplomacy may be stirring but so are the risks.