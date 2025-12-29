Putin–Trump call lasted an hour and a quarter



The phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump was held at the initiative of the US side and took place ahead of Trump’s meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.





The call lasted 1 hour 15 minutes.



Key points:



▪️The call was initiated by the US president



▪️Trump wanted to discuss a number of issues ahead of his meeting with Zelensky





▪️The tone was described as friendly, constructive and business-like



▪️Trump strongly promoted the idea of ending the conflict as soon as possible



▪️Trump said he was convinced Russia seeks a political and diplomatic settlement





▪️Ukraine should make a quick decision on ceding the Donbass region, taking into account the front-line situation



▪️Putin and Trump agree that a temporary ceasefire under the pretext of holding a referendum on territorial concessions would only prolong the conflict





▪️A final end to hostilities depends on the Kiev regime’s decision on Donbass



▪️Trump also raised prospects for US economic cooperation with Russia and Ukraine





▪️Putin agreed to continue peace efforts through two specially-created working groups



▪️The two leaders exchanged Christmas and New Year greetings