Pyramids FC stun Mamelodi Sundowns to claim maiden CAF Champions League title





Pyramids FC beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the second leg of the CAF Champions League final, securing a 3-2 aggregate victory and claiming their first-ever title.





The Egyptian side’s historic win at home dashed Sundowns’ hopes of adding another star to their badge.





Despite a valiant effort from the Brazilians, Pyramids’ resilience and clinical finishing proved decisive, leaving South African fans gutted as the coveted continental crown slipped away.