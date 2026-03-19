Qatar’s Prime Minister: This War Must End Now – Someone’s Getting Rich While the Region Burns





Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani delivered a blunt message amid the escalating Middle East conflict sparked by Iran’s missile strikes on Gulf energy sites, including Qatar’s own facilities.





In a joint press conference and widely shared statements, he demanded an immediate halt to the fighting, warning that continued escalation risks dragging the entire region – and potentially the global economy – into chaos.





“Everyone knows who the main beneficiary is if this war drags on and engulfs the Middle East in flames,” he said, pointing to clear profiteers who thrive on prolonged instability.





The remarks come after Iran targeted civilian and energy infrastructure in Qatar and other Gulf states, which Doha called a “dangerous miscalculation” and outright betrayal despite prior diplomatic ties.





Qatar has condemned the attacks, urged Iran to exercise restraint, and pushed for dialogue to restore stability, emphasizing that no side wins from endless conflict.





As oil prices spike and global markets reel from disrupted energy flows, the PM’s call underscores a simple reality: peace serves the region far better than war profits a select few. Time for de-escalation before it’s too late.