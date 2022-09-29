Queen Elizabeth II died of “old age,” according to her death certificate

A death certificate of Elizabeth Alexandra Ann known in life as Queen Elizabeth has been published.

It says she died at 3:10pm on 8 September of “Old Age”. Entry 819 in the Register of Deaths in Aberdeenshire lists Princess Anne, the Princess Royal as the Informant. And the Monarch’s death was certified by Douglas Glass, the late Queen’s doctor – or Apothecary – in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death is described as “old age” in the register of deaths released on Thursday.

The Registrar General for Scotland, Paul Lowe, confirmed that the Queen’s death was registered in Aberdeenshire on 16 September.

Douglas James Allan Glass is noted as the certifying registered medical practitioner.