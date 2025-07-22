QUESTIONS ZAMBIA MUST ASK: CHABINGA, THE LEAKED AUDIO, AND THE CRISIS OF INTEGRITY





By Dr Mwelwa



Is Zambia once again witnessing the dangerous fusion of power and impunity — where political actors allegedly conspire across borders to manipulate justice in pursuit of partisan ends? Has the leaked audio involving Hon. Robert Chabinga unveiled not just an isolated scandal, but a deeper crisis of moral judgment and governance ethics within the corridors of power?





Who really authorized the alleged mission to South Africa? If the voice is indeed Chabinga’s — a man already embroiled in legal disputes over the PF presidency — on whose behalf was he allegedly acting? Is he, as the audio implies, acting with State backing? Or is he a rogue actor exploiting political tensions for personal leverage?





And what should we make of his alleged boast that President Hakainde Hichilema personally contacted him to coordinate this mission? Is this a legitimate claim, or a strategic fabrication to inflate his own importance? If false, why hasn’t the President’s Office taken decisive steps to clarify and distance itself from Chabinga’s claims beyond broad dismissals?





Has the presidency — the most sacred institution of national leadership — been morally compromised by its proximity, real or perceived, to such shadowy characters? Is it worth risking the image of the government by associating with political figures whose reputations are tainted by allegations of dishonesty, manipulation, and now possibly cross-border judicial interference?





If this is the calibre of people the State is willing to entrust with sensitive missions, what does this say about our national security protocols, intelligence vetting systems, and ethical standards of appointment?





Why would a government that prides itself on fighting corruption, transparency, and democracy choose someone like Chabinga — who has previously been accused of undermining intra-party democracy — to handle such a sensitive, possibly diplomatic, engagement?





Legally, does discussing or orchestrating plans to influence foreign judges amount to conspiracy or attempted corruption? Under South African law — particularly the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act — such intentions can trigger prosecution even if the act was never carried out.





Could Zambia face diplomatic fallout with South Africa, especially if Pretoria demands answers on whether its judiciary was being targeted? Could this saga strain SADC cooperation and invite scrutiny from the African Union and international observers?





If indeed this was an AI-generated fake, why has Chabinga not publicly submitted a forensic analysis of the audio to clear his name? If this is a case of deepfake manipulation, then a criminal complaint under Zambia’s Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act (2021) should be filed immediately. But if not — what accountability mechanisms are in place to deal with political operatives who undermine both foreign diplomacy and domestic unity?





What precedent does this set for future political behavior? If politicians now act as secret agents to destabilize legal systems, what protection remains for judicial independence, both at home and abroad?





What does this saga mean for the broader morality of governance under the UPND? Is this the “new dawn” administration’s true face — dealing in political mercenaries, shadow diplomacy, and secret missions — while preaching rule of law in public?



And crucially: Who benefits from these leaks, and why now? Is Chabinga a political pawn, a freelance operator, or a key part of a broader state-sponsored disinformation campaign?





The public deserves clarity, not silence.



Zambia cannot afford the luxury of shrugging off these questions. The longer the truth is obscured, the more damage is done — to our democratic institutions, our international credibility, and our moral foundations.





If this government stands for transparency and justice, then now is the time to act:



An independent commission must investigate the origin and content of the audio.



The President must issue a direct, detailed response.





And Chabinga must publicly submit himself to scrutiny, legal or otherwise.



Because when leaders are silent in the face of scandal, they speak volumes — and not in their favour.