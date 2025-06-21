Quincy Promes ‘extradited to the Netherlands to serve over 7-years in prison’ for drug trafficking and st@bbing his brother

Dutch footballer, Quincy Promes has reportedly been extradited back to the Netherlands to serve a seven-and-a-half year sentence for drug trafficking and aggravated assault.

The former Ajax and Netherlands star, 33, was hit with a six-year jail sentence in February 2024 after being convicted of helping to smuggle cocaine into his homeland from Belgium in 2020.

That followed an 18-month sentence for stabbing his cousin, but he has been absent from the Netherlands and therefore not served any time.

Promes, who plays his football in Dubai, was seized by the authorities after a request by the Dutch police and extradited back to his country.

Dutch outlet De Telegraaf reports that Promes begins his sentence in a detention centre after being flown back in a chartered plane.

The earliest Promes will be released is in 2030 if his sentences are upheld wth parole, reports De Telegraaf.

The Amsterdam court ruled last year that Promes had been directly involved in smuggling 1,360 kilograms of cocaine to the Netherlands or Belgium in two shipments in 2020.

Promes denied the charges but the court found there was enough evidence from two eyewitnesses and intercepted phone conversations to hand down a prison term.