R. Kelly Reportedly Overdosed in Prison and Rushed to Hospital, His Lawyer Says

R. Kelly’s attorney is accusing federal prison officials of intentionally endangering the singer’s life by administering a near-fatal dose of medication while he was being held in solitary confinement at a North Carolina facility.





All Hip Hop reports that, according to his lawyer, Beau B. Brindley, the 58-year-old singer collapsed in his prison cell just days after his legal team filed a motion warning that Kelly’s life was in jeopardy.

Brindley alleges that after being placed in isolation on Tuesday, June 10, prison staff gave Kelly an excessive dose of medication on Thursday, June 12. The next morning, Kelly reportedly lost consciousness, suffered from dizziness and blurred vision, and was rushed to Duke University Hospital.



Doctors concluded that the medication dosage posed a life-threatening risk, and Kelly was kept under medical observation for two days. Brindley insists the overdose was not accidental.

“That means that, within two days of the filing of his motion, Bureau of Prisons officials administered an amount of medication that significantly exceeded a safe dose and caused Mr. Kelly to overdose, putting his life in jeopardy,” he said. “They gave him an amount of medicine that could have killed him.”





The emergency motion, filed in Illinois on Monday, June 16, marks the third attempt by Kelly’s team to secure a temporary release to home confinement. Brindley argues that Kelly’s safety cannot be guaranteed behind bars, pointing not only to the overdose but also to a sworn statement from another inmate, Mikeal Glenn Stine, who claimed prison staff and white supremacist groups were conspiring to murder Kelly to suppress misconduct from his trial.





Following Stine’s statement, Kelly was placed in solitary confinement. Brindley alleges that the conditions are “inhumane,” stating that Kelly is isolated without access to phone calls or commissary food, sleeps in a cell infested with spiders, and has gone days without eating due to fear of poisoning.

While hospitalized, doctors reportedly discovered blood clots in both of Kelly’s legs and lungs and recommended immediate surgery. However, Brindley says prison officers entered his hospital room with guns and forcibly removed him, against medical advice. “He was denied the surgery he needs to clear blood clots in his lungs that threaten his life,” Brindley said. “This happened. This will be confirmed by hospital records. It is undeniable.”





Kelly was returned to solitary confinement shortly after being removed from the hospital. Brindley argues that the sequence of events is deliberate and further proof that Kelly’s life is in danger while incarcerated. Kelly is currently serving a 30-year sentence for sex trafficking and racketeering. His legal team continues to urge the court to approve an emergency furlough before it’s too late.