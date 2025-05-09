Race to Football House; Incumbent Kamanga faces competition from Mweemba, Kashala and Munaile



With less than 24 hours until the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Annual General Meeting (AGM), the football world is eagerly waiting for what the result will be at Misuku Lodge in Kabwe.





After the initial AGM was halted by a court order, the Zambian football family is hopeful that this time around it will take off without any inconveniences.



While hundreds of football stakeholders have trekked to Kabwe for the FAZ elective AGM, only 86 individuals hold the fate of Zambian for the next four years as they are the only ones eligible to cast their votes.





40 votes from provincial representatives



18 votes from Super League clubs



18 votes from national league clubs



6 votes from affiliate associations



4 votes from women representatives



The winner must get 50%+1 of the valid votes cast to be declared as the winner of the elections.





KAMANGA SEEKS CONTINUITY WITH PLANS TO PUT THE ROOFING



The incumbent has run on the promise of adding the roof on the superstructure built in his second term hence seeking continuity.



Kamanga has simplified his motto as ; Roofing the house – achieving financial independence & on-pitch success.





During his tenure, Women’s Football has hit record highs with qualification to the Olympics for the Copper Queens (Back to Back 2021 and 2024), The World Cup ( Copper Princesses back to back 2024 and 2025), 2023 edition for the Copper Queens.



On the men’s side, Kamanga faced a slow start with the senior team that has now qualified to back to back tournaments while the U17 side sealed their slot at the World Cup recently.





His Message; My name is Andrew Kamanga, the incumbent President of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ).Our campaign theme, Promises Kept and Stability Assured, reflects our commitment to fulfilling promises, many of which we have already achieved. We pledge to continue this progress.





We compare our strategy to building a house. During our first term, from 2016 to 2021, we laid the foundation. In the second term, from 2021 to 2025, we built the superstructure.





Now, we seek your support to complete the roofing phase in our next term, from 2025 to 2029. We will outline this vision in detail.



Under my leadership, Zambia’s teams have qualified for major tournaments, including the Confederation of African Football (CAF) competitions, the Olympics, and the FIFA World Cup.





We have laid the groundwork for future successes, with the goal of bringing more trophies to Zambia.



We are committed to working even harder—not only ensuring our teams qualify for tournaments but also achieving greater success by winning titles.





KEITH MWEEMBA



The FC MUZA Proprietor is running under the theme; Uniting Zambian Football for a Brighter Future.



Mweemba says he is standing for the FAZ Presidency to bring unity, integrity and international recognition.





MISSION: To create a united, transparent and professionally managed football ecosystem that nurtures talent,strengthens local leagues and restores Zambia’s dominance in Africa and global football.



KASHALA ADRIAN



The former FAZ General Secretary, is running under the theme; Reconciliation and working together for positive transformation of Zambian football.





MESSAGE: We will transform Zambian football together, we will work with everyone willing to play a part in bringing unity and glory days back.



Kashala is leveraging his experience as one of his strengths having worked as General Secretary under Andrew Kamanga as well as being a Football Administrator for many years.





Meanwhile Emmanuel Munaile, a former Chipolopolo skipper, is running for FAZ president with plans to invest in school football using FIFA funds to rebuild Zambia’s talent pipeline.





He has also pledged equal funding and sponsorship for women’s teams to promote gender equality while promising comprehensive insurance coverage for all players in all leagues.



